You will hear from me directly if Saraki will be impeached — Akpabio

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and the senator representing Akwa Ibom north-west has told journalists that they will hear from him directly if there is any move to impeach the senate president, Bukola Saraki.

Akpabio who last week defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was speaking to newsmen at the national assembly on Monday.

When asked if the All Progressives Congress (APC) senators had perfected their plans to remove Saraki, Akpabio said he is yet to be briefed on any plan.

“I just came in from Ikot-Ekpene, where I decided with my people to join APC. I’m yet to be briefed on any of those items. I have not heard anything,” the senator said.

“And what I am hearing now is what you are telling me. But why don’t you wait for me to formally talk to you? I believe that when the national assembly resumes you will hear from me directly. So, exercise patience.”

The former Senate minority leader also write off calls for his seat to be declared vacant.

The Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) asked Senate President Bukola Saraki to declare his seat vacant after his defection.

“Even as you are looking at me, do I look perturbed? I have not heard the report. Because the reason why I think that is a rumour is that there is, at the moment, no division in the APC,” he said.

“The APC is one family. If you hear about R-APC that was not really a political party that was not a division, has since been consumed in what they call Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP). So, there is no division. And so, any defection from APC to PDP, we will like to declare those seats vacant.”

