Your foot soldiers are ready for 2019, Okorocha assures Buhari

Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has assured President Muhammadu Buhari of a resounding victory in 2019.

Okorocha disclosed this in a chat with newsmen in Abuja after a meeting between the APC governors and the President.

According to Okorocha, the meeting which held inside the conference room in the office of the wife of the president at the State House Villa, Abuja was to assure the president of their total support in 2019.

He noted that despite the defection of three governors, the Senate president, and so many senators, the APC still has the majority.

“We came to assure him that his foot soldiers are ready, and the president is in high spirits,” he said

“In fact, he says nowadays, he has to sleep with his alarm clock if not he will pass the time of his sleep,

“We have 22 states, 53 senators. We are still the majority, and we are hoping to get more into our party.

“So we are here to let Mr President know that we are with him. Nobody is leaving the party anymore,” he added.

