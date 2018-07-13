Youth group accused Tambuwal of trying to destabilise Nigeria

The Nigerian Youth Impact Movement (NYIM) has accused the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal of being a part of the grand plot to destabilise Nigeria and warned him to refrain from criticising president Muhammadu Buhari.

Tambuwal who has blamed the recurring killings in most parts of the country on the failure of leadership was quoted as saying “That is not what Nigerians voted for in 2015″

The Executive director of the group, Odoh Chima while responding to Tambuwal statement accused him of corruption, maintaining that he has no moral justification to attack the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on any grounds.

Chima disclosed that no amount of blackmail by Tambuwal can deter president Buhari from delivering on his campaign promises.

The statement reads:

“Tambuwal, as a matter of fact, has undermined the war on corruption by terminating all corruption cases against members of his cabinet accused of stealing N1.5 billion public funds.

“While billions of public funds are being squandered in the name of the electorate without the commensurate social infrastructure in Sokoto state despite receiving successive funding as bailouts, Paris club refunds in addition to the regular monthly subvention from the federal government.

“He, therefore, has no moral justification to attack the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on any grounds because as a matter of fact, he has a case to answer.

“Talking about overhauling the Nigerian security architecture, our question is, what did he do when Nigerians were killed like animals during the last administration while he was the speaker of the house?

“We view this call as unfortunate and ill-conceived but we are not surprised because Tambuwal has again proven himself to be the chameleon that he is.

“While we are not against his hobnobbing with the opposition which he now clearly belongs, we are warning him to stop playing politics with the lives of Nigerians.

“Tambuwal and his co-travellers should know that no amount of blackmail to score cheap political goals can deter Mr President from delivering on his promises which he has continued to do.

“Comments like these amount to hate speech because they are capable of inflaming the already tensed situation around the country.

“Now that investigations have it that the recent killings have a political undertone, it is very clear that while we are hearing the voice of Jacob, the hand we feel is that of Esau.

“Only a witch is quick to accuse others of witchcraft; there is no way Hon Tambuwal can tell Nigerians he knows nothing about the grand plot to destabilize Nigeria.”

