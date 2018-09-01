Biafra Anniversary: Channel your might to northern Nigeria – MASSOB tells military

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra MASSOB and Biafra Independent Movement BIM, have urged the Nigerian military to leave the Igbo nation alone and channel their strength to the troubled Northern area where it is most required.

Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, a founding member of the group gave the advice to commemorate the 19th anniversary celebration of the Biafran independence.

Uwazurike who spoke through the group’s National Director of Information, Sunday Okereafor on Friday night commended the group for remaining nonviolent in its struggle for the past 19 years.

“Kudos to MASSOB to have kept the struggle without violence for 19 years now. The Igbo nations should expect Biafra without gunshot. I want to assure all of them agitating for Biafra and entire Biafran land that the much-coveted Biafra Republic is at our doorstep.

“It is a shame to Nigeria’s military that the non-violent MASSOB freedom fighters are always attacked, leaving their protection of territorial integrity of the country, the primary mandate for which they were established,” he said.

