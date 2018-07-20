Enugu is Biafra capital, we will return on August 20 – Zionists

Barr. Benjamin Onwuka is the leader of the Biafra Zionist Federation BZF and has threatened that no Nigerian election will hold in Enugu as it was the capital city of the Biafran nation.

He went further to say the group will return back to Enugu government house on August 20 ad dared the Nigerian government to stop it.

Speaking to journalists at a media briefing in Enugu after his release alongside 32 members of his group, he said the Enugu government house is the property of Biafra and not Nigeria.

It does not belong to Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, it does not belong to Mohammadu Buhari and also does not belong to Nigeria. I will cease the place on that day and the Isreali forces will be backing us on that day and we are inviting all Biafrans, students, Middle Belt, South-South and South west to come out and receive their freedom on that day.

“The Magistrate who had earlier declined jurisdiction on the matter and sent us to prison, suddenly pronounced us discharged and acquitted. We simply walked out of prison and we thank the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, who issued the order.

“Nobody believed we will return from prison. We went in and we have come out. They can’t do anything and we are going to show that we have the power of Isreali behind us.

“The implication of that order is that we have defeated Nigeria. They can no longer shoot at us. That order has reinforced the struggle and Biafra has gained momentum as Southeast, South-South and Middle Belt are now asking for it,” he said.





Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook