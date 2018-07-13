IPOB’s agitations will be solved when we restructure Nigeria – Atiku

Nigeria’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says restructuring Nigeria will put an end to the agitations of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB.

The former Vice President made the assertion today at the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Finbarrs road, Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

Atiku who is currently touring the country to garner support for his 2019 presidential ambition said he believes that when the country is restructured, it would give more resources and powers to component units of the country.

“I believe that when you restructure this country and you give more resources and powers to component units of this country, you will not have the problem of IPOB. IPOB is looking for self-determination and when you devolve more powers and resources that will take care of the agitation.

“Our great party is at the cross road as well as the country. We have never been so divided in all my life in this country the way that we are divided today between the North south and east and Christians and Muslims. It is a very serious issue,” he said.

Going further, the Turakin Adamawa said; “We have the issue of insecurity. You are not secure in any part of the country. Of course, we have one of the greatest economic declines in the history of this country. There has never been a time when we recorded more than 11million people out of their jobs in this country; this is the first time that we are witnessing that. In every aspect of the country, we have gone back while other countries are forging ahead, we are declining. There is no unity, no security and the economy is bad as well.”

He said it has become imperative that all Nigerians put heads together and unite and make sure they elect a leader that can reverse the negative growth the All Progressives Congress APC has brought to the country.

“During the PDP, Nigeria was declared debt free country but within three years, all the 16 years achievements of the PDP have been reversed completely by the APC led administration, so there is need for us to elect a leadership that can reverse all these negative growths that we have achieved in the last three years,” he said.

