”Unveiling Of Jubril Aminu Al Sudani, The Fake Nigerian President Shall Go On” – Nnamdi Kanu Vows

Share this post:









Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed to continue his efforts to unmask Jubril Aminu Al Sudani, the Sudanese man who he claims is currently replacing President Buhari in the presidential villa.

In a video he posted on social media to wish his followers a Happy 2019, Kanu who went missing in September 2017 and resurfaced in Israel in October 2018, said the worst days for the secessionist group were over and that 2019 promises to be appointed year of Biafran independence.

In the video, Kanu vowed to ensure that activities in ”Biafra land” will be grounded during the presidential election.

“The unmasking of Jubril Aminu Al Sudani the fake Nigerian President will continue unabated. By the time we are done with him and his handlers, Luggard will become truly ashamed of what he created. I would like to see Nigerians participate in elections where one of the names on the ballot paper is a dead man.

This shame and humiliation is one that will never leave Nigeria as it heads ingloriously towards self destruction.

We understand the enemy has announced yet another round of Fulani military invasion of our land in the name of Operation Python Dance, no doubt to help facilitate the rigging of elections for Jubril Al Sudani and the cronies of Fulani Cabal across Nigeria. What I said previously still stand and there is no going back. Chukwu Okike Abiama is my witness that any reported shooting or killing of any Biafran by this Fulani Janjaweed Army of Nigeria will be avenged” he said

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 830 times, 830 visits today)