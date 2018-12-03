2019: Buhari Advises Nigerians Against Playing Politics Of Hate And Violence

Share this post:









Ahead of the 2019 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari, weekend, advised Nigerians against playing the politics of hate and violence. He spoke at the combined 29th and 30th convocation ceremonies of the Federal University of Technology, FUTA, in Akure.

Represented by the Director of Accreditation, National University Commission, NUC, Dr. Noel Saliu Biodun, the President urged Nigerians to eschew violence as the country prepares for the 2019 year elections.

He said: “We must not ignite the fire of discord, religious bigotry and ethnicity which will be difficult to put out after the elections have been won and lost.

“Peace and peaceful coexistence are certain essential for individual and national progress and we all must work to attain peace in our nation.”

President Buhari urged tertiary institutions in the country to intensify efforts on the actualization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for economic growth and national development.

He said: “In this age of ICT, we believe that our universities of technology are pivotal to the actualization of our national development agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.”

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Fuwape, who listed the laurels won by the nationally and internationally, implored the graduands to be worthy ambassadors and give back to their Alma Mater.

In his remarks, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, commended FUTA for the educational excellence, assuring them that the state government would continue to partner with them for ICT revolution and development.

