2019: Buhari’s votes will surpass that of 2015 – Presidency

1 hour ago

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari  says the 2019 presidential elections would see President Muhammadu Buhari record an unprecedented wide margin of votes compared to the ones he garnered in 2015.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity told journalists that President Buhari will run in 2019 and win convincingly.

“The pressure is even coming from outside the country for him to run, because they belief is that there is the need for Buhari’s firm hands to stabilize the country.

“What will happen is that President Muhammadu Buhari would win with a wider margin of ballots than he polled in 2015,” Malam Shehu said.

He said facts on the ground reveal that President Buhari has recorded monumental achievements in the past three years, particularly in infrastructure, security and fight against corruption such that greater percentage of Nigerians want him back in office for a second term.

 

 

 

 

