2019 Elecion: The Outcome Of The Elections Will Reflect The Will Of The Electorate – President Buhari

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has once again assured that his government will do all that is necessary to ensure that the outcome of the votes reflect the will of the Nigerian people.

He made the statement yesterday when he welcomed the Ambassador of Finland to Nigeria, Dr Jyrki Juhani Pulkkinen, who had come to present his Letter of Credence to Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

In a statement made available to journalists by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said he understands the yearnings of Nigerians and strongly believes in the collective dream for a greater country.

He assured the people that all will be done to ensure that the results of the 2019 elections reflect the will of the electorate.

President Buhari said it was the right of Nigerians to elect leaders at various levels in 2019, and all efforts will be made to safeguard the integrity of the process.

“I respect the people’s feelings. I assure all that we will have free and fair elections next year”, he stated.

