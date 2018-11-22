Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Buhari >> 2019 Election: ‘We Are Committed To Granting Increased Internet Access Even To Poorest Nigerians’ – Buhari

2019 Election: ‘We Are Committed To Granting Increased Internet Access Even To Poorest Nigerians’ – Buhari

2 hours ago
Share this post:

President Buhari has said his administration is committed to granting increased internet access to the poorest in the society.

The statement is embodied in the ‘Next Level Campaign’ Guide for 2019. According to the guide, the efforts of government in the past few years enabled internet access and promoted local content, especially among Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

It stated that “following the Vice President’s visit to Silicon Valley, U.S., where he visited the headquarters of some leading global technology companies. He met with Google Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Pichai, and its top executives in July and the global tech company now provides free Wi-fi access in several public places in Nigeria.

This initiative will boost closing societal information gaps by providing free internet access to some of the poorest in society. It will grant free access to information, tools of education, improved business and job opportunities and expansion for many Nigerians.”

It further said that the free internet access was in line with the administration’s plan to improve the country’s technology sector and leverage on the gains that a data-driven digital economy could offer. It added that Information Communication Technology (ICT) was the new oil, adding that oil revenues were no longer sustainable.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)

You May Also Like:


Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh