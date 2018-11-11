2019: Nigerians From Hindsight Regret Voting For Buhari In 2015 – Chidoka

A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka has said that vast majority of Nigerians do not regret their decisions of not voting President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Osita stated that he had researched the whole country and could not find a single person who regrets not voting for Buhari.

Chidoka, a Special Adviser on Strategy and External Engagements to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus; revealed this on Twitter yesterday.

The former governorship aspirant also said that he was yet to meet someone who was willing to vote for Buhari in 2019.

Chidoka tweeted, “I have not met anyone, from any part of the country, who regrets not voting for President Buhari in 2015 and willing to vote for him in 2019. Do you know any?

“We are looking for those that did not vote for Buhari.

“Who now see 1 Naira = $1. Higher enrollment of students in the North, a President that uses local hospital, a President with ‘integrity’ whose Party perfected vote buying.”

