2019: No automatic ticket for Buhari – APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has disclosed that the party will not give President Muhammadu Buhari automatic ticket to contest the 2019 Presidential election.

This was disclosed by the Party acting spokesperson Yekini Nabena in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT.

According to Nabena, the floor will be open for other members of the party who may have interest to test their popularity within the party in the primary election. He noted that so far, two people have indicated interest to challenge Buhari for the ticket and they are expecting more once the form goes on sale.

“There is going to be primaries. Other aspirants will also be given a chance to test their popularity” he told Daily Independent.

“So, it is not as if there is an automatic ticket that has been given to President Muhammadu Buhari

“Though one or two have shown interest, the actual number will be known when the forms go on sale.

“Yes, there are people. One or two persons have indicated interest but when the forms go on sale, the aspirants will come out and the real number will be known” he added.

