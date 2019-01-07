13 inauguration lies of President Buhari

Share this post:









By Reno Omokri

1. Buhari said he was unanimously nominated unopposed. That is a lie. There are several court cases, from multiple @OfficialAPCNg candidates, challenging and opposing his nomination because they were unconstitutional shut out of the process

2. Buhari lied that he regained all territories, whereas our soldiers are falling, due to lack of weapons and ineptitude from the commanders that are appointed based on nepotism. Boko Haram are still capturing towns. Bags and 5 other towns in Borno

3. Buhari said “corruption is no longer condoned and is no longer seen as normal for public office holders.” Big LIE. Buhari went to Paris and praised @GovUmarGanduje, AFTER he was caught on camera receiving bribes. He received Babachir at @AsoRock

4. President @MBuhari said “Our economy has become a prudently managed enterprise. Our resources are now working for us”. LIES. We had our worst economic crisis ever under PMB. Foreign debt doubled from 11 trillion to 23 trillion. Naira devalued 100%

5. Buhari said “There is greater evidence of economic diversification seen in growing local production of agricultural produce”. LIES. Our economy is now LESS diversified. Contrary to APC lies, @USDA says our rice imports increased by 60%. @google it

6-Buhari Said “Our govt has succeeded in the last 4 years in halting national drift” Lies. Ever since PMB said in USA that “those who gave me 5% cant expect to be treated like those who gave 97%”, we‘ve been more divided than anytime after civil war

7. Buhari said “The macroeconomic health of our economy, indicated by measurable factors such as a stable exchange rate, lower inflation… has been applauded”. This is such an obvious lie from a pathological liar, I won’t even bother to debunk it

8- Buhari said “In addition, the quality of elections since 2015 has continued to improve with declining levels of problems”. What a liar we have for a President. APC introduced the concept of “inconclusive elections” into our political lexicon.

9.Buhari said “In addition, the quality of elections since 2015 has continued to improve with declining levels of problems”. In Osun, the police charged the PDP candidate for exam malpractice. 30k police cordoned the state and threatened Adeleke

10.Buhari said “the comparative difference between 2015 and 2019 on security, economy and corruption”. Another big LIE. According to Transparency International, Nigeria is more corrupt today than it was in 2015. Ganduje, Babachir, NNPC $25billion.

11.Buhari said “We have… reversed this downward slide that the PDP took us in its 16 years of misrule”. Big LIE. PDP made Nigeria the 3rd fastest growing economy in the world APC made Nigeria the world headquarters for extreme poverty.

12-Buhari said “We have restored the territorial integrity of our nation, thanks to our gallant men and women of our armed forces.” As you read, Baga, Doron-Baga, Kross Kawwa, Bunduran, Kekeno and Kukawa towns are all under Boko Haram/ISWAP control

13-Buhari said “Agencies of govt are no longer equivocal in dealing with anyone who flouts our laws.” LIE. @officialEFCC has not charged Ganduje, Babachir, Aisha Buhari’s ADC, NNPC $25 billion contracts without due process. But charged @GovAyoFayose

