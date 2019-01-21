ASUU Strike: Show sign of commitment and we will end the strike, ASUU tells Federal Government

Share this post:









The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has urged the Federal Government to motivate them to end the strike by showing a commitment of paying at least N50 billion Revitalisation Fund; out of one tranche of N220 billion.

Speaking to newsmen in Ibadan the Oyo State capital, ASUU national Chairman, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi noted that the Lecturer also want the implementation of the promised N20 billion Earned Academic Allowances (EAA). According to him, there should be

“And, there have been demands for the review. We want them to pay, immediately, N50 billion as a sign of commitment this quarter and, for the next three quarters, the government can pay N50 billion each quarter, timeline, balance and figures attached to the agreement.

“So, our members have rejected the N20 billion they proposed that will be spread over two quarters in 2019. Our members have insisted on the release of at least N50 billion,” he noted

“In relation to EAA, which they have an outstanding N105 billion, our members are saying even if you (government) are releasing N20 billion, let it be stated clearly that it is only for ASUU members and the balance which you promised to pay in four instalments, attach timelines to the balance and figures.

“In 2017, this government promised to mainstream the EAA into the budget so that we won’t be coming to talk about arrears. If government had put that into the 2018 budget, we would not be talking about arrears now.

“Our members are saying government should take steps, mainstream it into the 2019 budget and that is note late because they (National Assembly) are still working on the budget.

“We have gone beyond these promises. In fact, the first meeting we had, we were told that before the end of the week, the matter would be resolved. But, that was government speaking. After that first meeting, we have had some other six meetings, yet, we are still relating to promises,” He continued

“We don’t really take government’s promises seriously again because we have heard promises upon promises.

“What our members told us when we were starting this meeting, was, ‘come back with concrete evidence of implementation.’

“And, we have told them (government) in clear terms. By the way, let me also tell you that today, we are meeting again, and we are still hoping that concrete evidence on implementation will be put on the table.

“So, that is what our members have been talking about. The National Executive Council of ASUU is our principal, and, each time we engage government, we keep reminding them that our members said or our NEC said ‘don’t come back to us unless you have concrete evidence of implementation.’ So, on that, we stand.” he added.

