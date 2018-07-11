Atiku: We should throw Muhammadu Buhari out of Aso Rock

A former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked the people of Ebonyi state to support him in his 2019 presidential bid to oust incumbent President Muhammadu Bubari out of office.

Atiku, who made the comments yesterday in Abakaliki the Ebonyi state capital also said the recently signed alliance between about forty political parties across the country was an indication that the political class was tired of the present APC government.

He lamented the state of the economy, insecurity as well as a high corruption level saying things had never been this bad for Nigerians.

“We need this alliance because what I have seen in the last three years is what I have not seen in the last 35 years in this country and we are determined to make sure that in the next election, whether state or national or federal, we will kick out APC in every state in this country.

“Forty political parties came together to present one candidate for presidential election, one candidate for governor, one candidate for senator, one candidate for House of Representatives, one candidate for House of Assembly, one candidate for party chairman.

“I am here to introduce myself to the people of Ebonyi State to seek your support and that of our party, the PDP, so that we can throw out Muhammadu Buhari from Aso Rock,” he said.

