Buhari appoints Ali Modu Sheriff DG 2019 campaign support group

President Muhammdu Buhari has appointed a former chairman of the People Democratic Party, Ali Modu Sheriff as Director General of the Buhari 2019 Presidential Support Committee.

According to a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Political matters, Hon Gideon Shammani, Chief of Staff to the Imo State governor and governorship aspirant of APC, Uche Nwosu will serve as the National Secretary, while Nollywood actor and a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Desmond Elliot will serve as the Publicity Secretary

National Patrons of the Committee includes The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Dr. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Alhaji Mamman Daura, Senators M.T Mbu, Yerima Bakura, George Akume, Abdullahi Adamu, Ita Giwa, Abu Ibrahim, Hon. Gudaji Kazaure, Hajiya Ireti Kingibe and Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua.

“The individuals were selected after the APC National Convention to build on the momentum of the success to step up preparation within the hierarchy and ranks and file of the party to fully support President Muhammadu Buhari to continue with his programmes and policies for the upliftment and advancement of the country with the manifesto of the APC.” the statement reads.

“In preparation for the reelection of President Buhari in 2019, the Presidential Support Committee, Buhari 2019 has appointed eminent Nigerians to the National Working Committee of the organisation.

“The prominent individuals have been selected from Buhari Support Group in their own rights as loyalists.” the statement added.

