Buhari appoints Tunde Lemo FERMA Chair

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a former Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy Governor Mr. Tunde Lemo as the new Chairman of the Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency FERMA.

Ina letter to the senate on Thursday, President Buhari also sought the confirmation of the appointments of six members of the board of FERMA.

Senate President Bukola Saraki today at plenary read the President’s letter.

