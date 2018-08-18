Buhari: I will send more looters to jail

President Muhammadu Buhari says he was ready to jail more looters of the treasury as most Nigerians expect of him.

The president was speaking to journalists on Saturday shortly after arriving the country from his 10 days vacation in London.

According to Buhari, most of the looters had brought economic problems to the country and he was ready to nail and prosecute them legally.

“I think this is being expected of me, I will do it,” the president said categorically.

Buhari went on to advise politicians to provide the necessary dividends of democracy to the people as well as sensitive their constituents to get the Permanent Voters Card PVC so as to freely vote for the candidate of their choice in the 2019 general election.

