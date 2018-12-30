Nigeria Today

Buhari Is An Incompetent President That Rewards Incompetence- Oby Ezekwesili

Ex Minister of Education and presidential candidate of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili, has described President Buhari as an incompetent leader who rewards incompetence displayed by his workers. Ezekwesili said this when she spoke with newsmen in Calabar, Cross Rivers state.

“We have seen serial failures in this administration. The President rewards incompetency and I am not surprised because the President himself is incompetent but does not realise it. What he does is to extend their stay in offices in which they have failed. We have seen it with the military. We have seen it with the police.

“He has retained the IG of police after the expiration of his tenure. Is it for stellar performance? This is an IG of police the President told the whole country he did not go to where he was assigned to go to in Benue State. What the President is essentially telling us is that the Nigerian life does not matter that much to him, otherwise he should be very aghast at the level of killings that happened.”

 

