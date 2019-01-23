Buhari Is Medically In Good Shape To Saddle The Mantle Of Leadership Beyond 2019

Share this post:









The All Progressives Congress, APC, group in Ekiti State under the banner of Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Council, says President Muhammadu Buhari remains mentally sound to lead the country for another four years.

The group said contrary to the impression that Buhari could not cope with the rigors of governance beyond 2019, President Buhari is ‘‘sound and fit’’ to continue in office.

The Director-General of the campaign group, Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu, and his Deputy in Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Mr. Taiwo Olatunbosun, stated this on Tuesday at a joint news conference in Ado-Ekiti.

Osinkolu and Olatunbosun said President Buhari had been campaigning around the country and that it was wrong for the opposition to brand the President as unfit.

“The President had been to Bauchi, Yobe and Kogi States campaigning to Nigerians on his re-election bid; can a sick man do all these?

“It is sad that former President Olusegun Obasanjo can said all these. In 2007 elections, he told Nigerians to reject Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, but now he is campaigning for the same person.

‘‘Though Obasanjo is free to express his opinion on state’s issues, but he should rather act like a statesman,” the duo said.

Olatunbosun specifically said that the former president was not qualified to speak about the health status of the President since he is not a medical doctor.

“Where did former President got his information about President Buhari’s fitness? Was it from the Theology school he just attended?” he asked.

Olatunbosun boasted that the coming elections would be a walkover for the APC in Ekiti State and Nigeria in general’.

He said that it would become what he termed as an ‘‘end of discussion for the PDP”.

“The coming elections will silence the opposition. We shall go round Ekiti and showcase President Buhari’s achievements, which can be felt everywhere.

“The voice of the people must count in these coming elections and we are confident that President Buhari will win,” he said.

