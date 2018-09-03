Buhari lauds Chinese firm over infrastructure development in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the management of China Civil Engineering Construction Company CCECC, over its infrastructural development across Nigeria.

President Buhari who is currently rounding up a three day visit to the Asian country where he amongst other African heads of state attended the Africa China Business Summit gave the commendation when he met with the top management staff of the company in Beijing.

During the meeting, he lauded the construction group for their immense contributions to infrastructure development in Nigeria and across other African countries, while promising his government’s resolve to create the enabling environment for international businesses and investments to thrive in Nigeria.

