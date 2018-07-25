Buhari swears in former police I.G Smith as PSC chairman

A former Inspector General of police Musiliu Smith has been sworn in as the chairman of the Police Service Commission PSC.

Perfoming the inauguration ceremony today at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council, President Muhammadu Buhari also inaugurated Clara Ogunbiyi (full-time commissioner) from the North-East, representing the judicial community.

Others include retired AIG Lawal Bawa (full-time commissioner) from North-West, representing the police community; Mohammed Najatu (member) from the North-West, representing women on the commission; Braimoh Austin, (member) from the South-South, representing the media community; Rommy Mom (member) from North Central, representing human rights and Dr. Nkemka Jombo-Ofo (member) from South East.

