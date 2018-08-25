Buhari to Military: Don’t spare any cattle rustler, armed robber or any stupid person who thinks he is above the law

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Nigerian military to be as ruthless as humanely possible I dealing with bandits and other criminal elements terrorizing Zamfara state and environs.

The president gave the charge on Saturday in Katsina while addressing the 1000-strong military force assembled to check the menace of the bandits and other criminal elements at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport Katsina.

The president in his address said Nigerians deserve some peace and he was counting on the military to bring this to bare.

‘‘Nigerians are looking up to you and us to secure the country. What is happening in the areas of operations is disgraceful.

“I’m very pleased with the way officers and men are firmly putting it down and I want you to be as ruthless as humanly possible. Nigerians deserve some peace.

“When we came into government, what we promised was security.The country has to be secured to be managed.

“Secondly, on economy, more than 60 per cent of the population of Nigeria is under 30 years.

‘‘A lot of them did not have the opportunity to be educated to secure respective jobs; their expectations are very high.

“The second undertaken we made is to improve the economy and the third is to fight corruption.

‘‘We have been doing our best and we depend a lot on you to do what is needed in the field.

“I do not want you to spare any cattle rustler, armed robber or any stupid person who thinks he is above the law.

‘‘I commend you for the job you have been doing so far and I assure you that I will continue to be a worthy Commander-in-Chief,’’ he said.

