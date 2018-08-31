Buhari welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Abuja

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in Nigeria and has been received by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

President Buhari, who welcomed the German Chancellor at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa at about 10:20am Friday, introduced some members of his cabinet and presidential aides to the visiting Merkel.

Chancellor Merkel who is concluding her tour of three West African countries immediately went into a closed door meeting with President Buhari.

Details later.

