Buhari will not shed blood to win election – Col. Bako (Rtd)

President Muhammadu Buhari like his predecessor Goodluck Jonathan will not trade the blood of one Nigerian in order to win an election, so says a former Military Administrator of Akwa Ibom State, Colonel Yakubu Bakov (rtd).

The former MILAD who spoke to some selected journalists recently said if Buhari as a person loses an election, he would pack his stuffs and head back to Daura.

“Look Buhari, himself as a person, if he loses the election, he would pack and go back to Daura.

“Buhari as a person would not shed the blood of a chicken to win election. He would not want to shed the blood of an individual to win election. No!

“Like what happened in 2015, if 2019 comes out and he sees he didn’t win the elections and he says ‘yes I have accepted this result,’ there would not be trouble.

“Yes, like we had in 2015. If Jonathan had not come out hurriedly to accept the results of the elections, there might have been trouble in some parts of Nigeria,” Col. Bako said.

He urged whosoever loses in the elections to make haste to concede defeat like what the country witnessed in 2015.

