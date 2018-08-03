Buhari would still be re-elected despite defections – Momoh

Despite the gale of defections that had rocked the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, a former Minister of Information, Chief Tony Momoh, on Friday, said the chances of President Muhammadu Buhari getting re-elected is still bright and on course.

Prince Momoh while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria NAN said although the defections would affect the votes of the president; votes are about people, and now that some people have left, it will have some impact.

“I do not think the defection would stop the President from winning in the next election.

“Come to think, the president got more votes more than the defectors in their senatorial zones and states mostly in the North in 2015.

“Overall he got 15million votes in the election. Now that he is president who has performed well, he will get more votes mostly in the South-South and South-East.

“He has delivered great projects in these two regions which did not really vote for him in 2018,” Momoh told NAN.

He said the votes the president will get in these regions will make up much more for the very few votes he might lose to defections in the Northern part of the country.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)