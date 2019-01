Share this post:









Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has condemned President Buhari for the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Taking to twitter to react to the development, Ezekwesili said President Buhari is a grave danger to our democracy. Continue to read her tweets..

