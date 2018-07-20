Ekwueme’s family visits Buhari

Agency Reports

The family of former Vice-President, Alex Ekwueme and Oko community on Thursday paid a “thank you” visit to President Muhammadu Buhari over befitting State burial accorded late Ekwueme.

Mr Ekwueme passed away on November 19, 2017 and was buried on February 2.

Laz Ekwueme, representative of the family and the community, who spoke to State House correspondents after the visit, said they were at the presidential villa to thank the president and federal government for the support and assistance rendered to the family.

“The federal government was gracious enough to give him a befitting state burial.

“So, we have come as family, his spouse, children, members of the family and cabinet of Oko community and other chiefs and friends, to say thank you to Mr. President.

“We thanked him for the work he did through the committee he set up, under the chairmanship of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the presence of the vice president at the burial itself.”

He said that they also lauded him for the immortalizing his name by renaming the Federal University Ndufu Alike, in Ebonyi State, to Alex Ekwueme Federal University of Technology.

“We just came to say thank you to Mr President and his cabinet.”

He stated that Mr Ekwueme, during his lifetime, stood for integrity, honesty, love, selfless service to the country, unity and equity for all, justice and fair play.

He enjoined the federal government to fulfill the pledge made to build mausoleum for the deceased at his place of residence.

