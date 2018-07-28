Even on sickbed, Buhari will win in 2019 – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi says President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 presidential election in Bauchi and Kano even on a sickbed.

Speaking with journalists on Friday, Amaechi maintained that it was very certain that the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambawal was going to leave the All Progress Congress (APC) because of his presidential ambition but he noted that it would not affect the fortune of the party in Sokoto

“However, no matter what you do, the Governor of Sokoto will leave naturally. He has ambition to be president. If you take a chicken to him he will still go. The same with Kwara. These are people you expect that they will leave.” he noted

“On those that defected at the House of Representatives and Senate, where do they come from? They come from areas that the President is comfortable. Do you honestly believe that the President will lose election in Sokoto? We are not God, but it’s one of his comfort zones.

“If you bring the President on a sick bed to Bauchi and Kano, he will win and he has never lost election in Bauchi. But that is a bit arrogant on our side; we should not underestimate them.

“I am not God. It is only God who can say the APC will win or not. But what is clear is that if you remove the God element, I think we are prepared to coast to victory because Nigerians will certainly reject a second looting. Nigeria can’t survive a second looting. Never!

“In our time, it was clear who would be the APC candidate one year ahead of time,” he added

