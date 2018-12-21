Nigeria Today

Extra: Shehu Sani explains why President Buhari has failed woefully

1 hour ago
The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has explained reasons why some people see President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as a total failure.

In a Statement on Twitter, Senator Sani noted that it was very unfortunate that killings and Kidnapping were ongoing in some part of Zamfara and Kaduna at a time where the Federal government under President Buhari’s suprervison was rolling out their achievements.

He maintained that those who were victims of the crisis would see the administration of President Buhari’s as a total failure.

The Statement reads:

“The Killings and kidnappings in parts of Zamfara and Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state continue unabated,at a time when the states and FG are rolling out their achievements. For the victims and their families and those who share their pains,the Governments have failed woefully,”

3
Nsikak Pius
Guest
Nsikak Pius

Thank you the People’s Senator. Buhari is a failure

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes ago
Sai Baba
Guest
Sai Baba

Shut up. You are a mad dog with a smelling mouth. You are a failure

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
47 minutes ago
Usiju Daudu
Guest
Usiju Daudu

Yes. Keep speaking the truth, this government no think of us

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
22 minutes ago

