Extra: Shehu Sani explains why President Buhari has failed woefully

Share this post:









The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has explained reasons why some people see President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as a total failure.

In a Statement on Twitter, Senator Sani noted that it was very unfortunate that killings and Kidnapping were ongoing in some part of Zamfara and Kaduna at a time where the Federal government under President Buhari’s suprervison was rolling out their achievements.

He maintained that those who were victims of the crisis would see the administration of President Buhari’s as a total failure.

The Statement reads:

“The Killings and kidnappings in parts of Zamfara and Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state continue unabated,at a time when the states and FG are rolling out their achievements. For the victims and their families and those who share their pains,the Governments have failed woefully,”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 149 times, 149 visits today)