Extra: Visit Zamfara first before visiting uyo, Senator Sani urges President Buhari

Extra: Visit Zamfara first before visiting uyo, Senator Sani urges President Buhari

1 hour ago
The Senator Representing Kaduna central in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to consider visiting Zamfara state first before starting his Presidential campaign, in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

In a statement on Twitter, Senator Sani noted that the Zamfara visit would be  for condolence while the Uyo visit was for a rally.

“The President should visit Zamfara to commiserate and condole, before Akwa Ibom to rally;and I believe he will,hopefully,” he tweeted

