Fani-Kayode Reveals the only war Buhari is good at

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says President Muhammadu Buhari was only good at fighting oppositions.

He disclosed this in a statement on Twitter.

According to him, the war against Boko Haram has failed, the war against Fulani herdsmen has never begun.

He noted that President Buhari’s fight against corruption was fake

‘The war against Boko Haram has failed. The war against Fulani herdsmen never began. The war against corruption is fake.

“The only war that Buhari is fighting is against the opposition, the judiciary, the media, the NASS, the Church, the Christians, the Shiite Muslims, IPOB and the Nigerian people.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 35 times, 35 visits today)