Feb. 2019: Man Divorces Wife Over Support For Buhari

A man identified as Abdullahi Yadau has divorced his wife after they clashed over the politics of the 2019 presidential election.in central Nigeria’s Plateau state.

Abdullahi, who resides in Jos Plateau state, told the BBC Hausa that he had divorced his wife, Hafsat Suleiman after she kept asserting that “President Muhammadu Buhari will be reelected in 2019.”

According to him, her staunch support for President Buhari had been a source of a quarrel between them.

Yadua said with the consent of his parents, he decided to divorce her according to the Sharia legal system.

The BBC Hausa reported that it has been trying to reach Hafsat to get her own side of the divorce story but to no avail.

However, her cousin, Ibrahim Suleiman, who spoke to BBC Hausa about what had happened between the couple vowed that “she would not return to his (Yadau’s) home.”

President Muhammadu Buhari’s major challenger is former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar who bears the presidential flag of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

