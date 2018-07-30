FG highlights Buhari’s achievement in New Vision for the Niger Delta

The Federal Government has highlighted President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements so far in his vision for a new Niger Delta.

The government through its official twitter handle @AsoRock disclosed the commencement by HYPREP Nigeria of the procurement process for contracting experts for the remediation and clean-up of impacted sites in Ogoniland.

According to the government portal, the process was open to national and international companies involved in environment, water and livelihood projects.

It also disclosed that the Maritime University has been granted approval by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to commence undergraduate degree programmes effective from the 2017/2018 academic session.

It revealed that lectures commenced on March 12 with a total of 338 students so far admitted into the University.

According to the portal the NUC has approved that academic activities commence in three faculties namely: Transport, Engineering and Environmental Management.

Added to this, it said there was an approval by FEC, in May 2018, of a four-member ministerial committee charged with ensuring speedy completion of the East-West Road, which stretches from Warri in Delta State to Oron in Akwa Ibom state, and was originally awarded about 12 years ago.

It also disclosed the establishment of the Ogoni Trust Fund Escrow Account, in Q2 2018. According to the Federal Government, the Ogoni Trust Fund Account will hold and disburse the $1 Billion for the Ogoni Cleanup, over a 5-year period. The first Tranche of $170m to kickstart the Remediation is to be disbursed imminently.

