FG to give 2 million petty traders in Nigeria loans before December

The Federal Government through a new initiative under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme is set to disburse soft loans to petty traders across the country with Lagos, Kano and Abia states set to be the first round of beneficiaries.

The collateral free loans according to the Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity Mr Laolu Akande, was inaugurated in Lagos last week.

According to Akande; “In addition to the 30,000 loans per state, states with a larger population like Lagos and Kano are expected to get more than 30,000 loans.”

The initiative called the Trader Moni is meant to further enlarge the present administration’s financial inclusion agenda for all Nigerians regardless of social class and economic status.

