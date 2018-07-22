Galadima sends a strong warning to Buhari’s supporters, Reveals what Buhari will do to them after 2019

A former political ally of President Muhammadu Buhari and the chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Buba Galadima has sent a strong warning to all the Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari, telling them what Buhari will do to them after 2019.

Recounting his experience in an interview with the Premium Times, Galadima recalled how they brought president Buhari to limelight but only to be kept at the sideline when he eventually became the president.

According to Galadima, Buhari explicitly gave an order for them not to be allowed into the venue of his inauguration, but they had to keep calm because of their love for the president.

He noted that if Buhari can forget all of them who suffered deprivation and humiliation during his sojourn to become the presidency then those calling themselves ‘Buharist’ should be very careful because the same fate awaits them.

“Not only me. Many Nigerians are disappointed, maybe including yourself if you will confess. You should have been disappointed that this is not where we expect to be. There is a saying in Hausa that it is not what we thought it will be that the junior brother of the husband is more handsome.” he noted

“Definitely he is not the Buhari I used to know even though I have my own reservations. I didn’t work with him from CPC. I called the first meeting in Kaduna at Bashir Dalhatu’s house.

“Bashir Dalhatu is a former minister of transport and Abacha’s-in-law; 34 of us; myself, Bashir Dalhatu, Sule Hamma, Wada Nas (the supposedly Abacha’s inner cabinet) were in attendance. We discussed what Obasanjo was doing to the North and to Abacha’s family. This is what gave birth to Buhari’s entry into politics. As I explained, it’s a long process.

“Out of the 34 of us, only two of us remained with him till today. I and Sule Hamma who was the director-general in the project. Every other person was thrown away.

“That is our disappointment. And of course even if he has done that, why can’t he perform on ground – curtail security, give employment, provide infrastructure so that the ordinary man whom we have persuaded to accept him and vote for him will give a sigh of relief that at least today is better than yesterday.

“I’m not with him now, none of us are with him. Up till the time he became president, during his swearing in, he gave a directive that we shouldn’t be allowed to attend the ceremony. But his enemies who were jailing us before were all there and people who even sat down at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in 2007, I know them very well

“Today one of them who sat down and wrote results without election is called a Buharist. Today they are all Buhari’s friends and we are his enemies according to him. In my tribe, my people always say ‘if you want to measure the depth of a river, take your bearing from the man in front’.

“If Buhari could do this to us that have suffered deprivation, humiliation, and whatever negative vibes, whoever is supporting him should be careful because he would have no reward.” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook