Granting Buhari A Second Chance Will Be A Betrayal Of Our Justice, Peace, Equality And Freedom- Georgina Onuoha

Actress Georgina Onuoha, has kicked against the second term bid of President Buhari.

Posting a clip from the president’s interactive media session which held last week, Georgina wrote;

This is truly sad .. that he doesn’t NO! And he is my president.That in a nation of almost 200 million people of different tribes that are intellectually gifted, these are the kind of men we in put in charge of the governance of our nation. I cry for my country. It is not enough to have PVC.. it is the notion that we have to pick one of the lesser evil speaks volume.

Bunch of uneducated, visionless and old cabals that have driven this nation into the gutters. How any sane person, will afford Buhari a vote or let alone a second term will be a betrayal of justice, peace, equality and freedom. A man who spent over 80 percent of his current administration in London receiving treatment! Yet he finds it hard to relinquish power. They are not the problem.. we the people are the problem. We are our own worst enemy. And until we emancipate ourselves from this mental slavery, we will keep rotating old cargos with zero vision for the most populous black nation on earth.

