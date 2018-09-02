Nigeria Today

I am not afraid of free and fair election – Buhari

58 mins ago

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is in no way afraid of a free and fair election as that was the process that brought him into power.

The President made the comments in Beijing China, while interacting with the Nigerian community in Beijing.

It would be recalled that the President is among African leaders currently attending the 7th African China summit in the Chinese capital.

“I have no fear about free and fair election, because that’s what brought me here,” he said in a video shared on the presidency’s Twitter handle.

Buhari also talked about how he became president after trying four times.

“I know what I went through,” he said, adding that, “I tried four times… and the fourth time technology came and helped us and people’s vote counted,” he said.

