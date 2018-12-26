‘’I Am Not ‘Baba Go Slow’, It Is The Way Government Works That Is Slow’’ – President Buhari

Share this post:









President Buhari has once again reacted to critics that have tagged him Baba-go-slow. Since he came into office in 2015, Nigerians have called out President Buhari for being slow at taking decisions and actions that would move the country forward.

While speaking with the Federal Capital Territory community who paid him a visit on Christmas day December 25th, President Buhari attributed his perceived slow performance to the system of government. He said unlike when he was in the military, he has to go by the system as a democratically elected President.

“I told you what I did when I was in uniform but now when I have to go by this system (Democracy,) where people have to be arrested and then prosecuted, taken to court and then with evidence, we will collect back what they had taken illegally and for doing that, people are calling me Baba go slow.

“I am going slowly but whatever the case, I will not stop pointing fingers at those who have abused trust by taking money that does not belong to them. I will keep on trying to do my best for this country and get back what belongs to the country.

“We are going to do the roads, revive the railway and electricity with the little resources at our disposal. Fighting Corruption, yes, we are slow because the system is slow. It’s not Baba that is slow but it is the system. So, I am going by this system and I hope we will make it,” he said.

