‘I Apologize For Supporting The Election Of President Buhari In 2015’- Governor Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom has apologised to the people of Benue State and Nigerians at large for supporting the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Governor Ortom gave the apology while interacting with leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, at the NKST Church in Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area.

He stated that just like former President Olusegun Obasanjo had apologised to Nigerians, he was doing same because the President Buhari-led administration had not only lived up to expection but was also condoning the atrocities of Fulani herdsmen across the country.

According to him, all complaints for the arrest and prosecution of leaders of Fulani groups that sponsored the killing of people in the state and destruction property fell on deaf ears.

Governor Ortom stated that while his kinsmen the late Presidents Shehu Shagari and Umaru Yar’adua appointed several Tiv people ministers in their cabinets, President Buhari has appointed none in spite of the fact that the ethnic group which voted massively for him in 2015 is estimated to be the fourth largest in the country.

The Governor stated that the Buhari administration has brought more hardship on Nigerians and people of the state in different ways, pointing out that Nigerians cannot afford another four years of that kind of leadership that would further plunge them into more crises.

He solicited support for his re-election and that of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as President as well as all other candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming general elections, stressing that under Atiku, Nigeria would be better.

Governor Ortom, while speaking with traditional rulers in the area, had appealed that they should support the PDP Benue North West Senatorial Candidate, Mr Orker Jev, who is a member of the House of Representatives, to replace their son, Senator George Akume, insisting that the former was more effective at the National Assembly.

