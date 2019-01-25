I Have Been Fair To All In My Appointments- President Buhari Tells Igbo Leaders

Share this post:









President Buhari has told Igbo leaders complaining about marginalisation not to do so as he has been fair in the appointments he has made so far in his administration. The president said this yesterday January 24th in Anambra state where he went for his presidential campaign.

Igbo leaders have over the years complained about the South East getting the least number of appointments since the Buhari-led government started.

Responding to this allegation when he paid a courtesy visit to the Obi of Onitsha, the president said about five members of the federal executive cabinet are from the region.

“I think I tried to be fair. And you can ask these ministers. I never asked them how are they running their parastatals, the boards. I appointed them and I trust them. I allow them work. I don’t have to tell you what noise the other states are making especially when compared to the votes I got in 2015. So, I think I try to be fair. I think I tried to be fair. And you can ask these ministers. I never asked them how are they running their parastatals, the boards. I appointed them and I trust them. I allow them work.” he said

He said the complains of marginalisation from the South East and other regions, are not the reflection of things in his administration.

“I don’t have to tell you what noise the other states are making especially when compared to the votes I got in 2015. So, I think I try to be fair. Those of you who were in the military even in the Biafran Army, know that the entry point is the same and you go for basic training, until you go to your formations or institutions whether it is army, navy, air force or the police. The most competent or senior person is the one that gets there.” he said

On appointment of service chiefs, President Buhari said

“If there are half a million soldiers, only one man can be the chief of Army staff at a time. This is so for the rest of the troop. In recruitment, we make sure that by states, people are recruited. At least, this is what I do, people are recruited from each state. For those who manage to get recruited, it’s up to them to get to the top if they are professional and work for it. The present chief of army staff, the chief of air staff, the chief of naval staff even the previous inspector-general of police that just left, I didn’t know them personally before I appointed them. I follow records.

The same thing with the IG, that one was appointed last week. I don’t think I have ever seen him, I follow records. So, appointments in the Armed Forces and other law enforcement agencies depends on individual performance after recruitment not where you think you come. At least between me and God, this is what I do.” he said

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)