Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Buhari >> ‘I Have No Plans To Islamise Nigeria’ –Buhari Tells Catholic Bishops

‘I Have No Plans To Islamise Nigeria’ –Buhari Tells Catholic Bishops

2 hours ago

President Buhari has told Catholic bishops that he has no ambition to Islamise Nigeria.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) yesterday in Sokoto, President Buhari said: “ contrary to the propaganda and narrative being promoted by some mischievous politicians, there are no plans by his administration to Islamize the country”.

President Buhari said such religious propaganda has generated suspicion and distrust among the populace, leading to polarised  and disharmonious society.

Represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Buhari said:

“There has been a lot of negative propaganda being instigated by outsiders and finds the narrative in the church that there is a plan to Islamise Nigeria without any credible fact.

The issue of membership of Nigeria to OIC, Shariah and farmers/herdsmen clashes have created a lot of suspicion in the minds of the people despite the fact that the problems had existed in the country for several decades.”

President Buhari noted that Christian and Muslim religious leaders alike have suffered  the same measure of  killings as witnessed in some parts of the country.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 14 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.