‘I Have No Plans To Islamise Nigeria’ –Buhari Tells Catholic Bishops

President Buhari has told Catholic bishops that he has no ambition to Islamise Nigeria.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) yesterday in Sokoto, President Buhari said: “ contrary to the propaganda and narrative being promoted by some mischievous politicians, there are no plans by his administration to Islamize the country”.

President Buhari said such religious propaganda has generated suspicion and distrust among the populace, leading to polarised and disharmonious society.

Represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Buhari said:

“There has been a lot of negative propaganda being instigated by outsiders and finds the narrative in the church that there is a plan to Islamise Nigeria without any credible fact.

The issue of membership of Nigeria to OIC, Shariah and farmers/herdsmen clashes have created a lot of suspicion in the minds of the people despite the fact that the problems had existed in the country for several decades.”

President Buhari noted that Christian and Muslim religious leaders alike have suffered the same measure of killings as witnessed in some parts of the country.

