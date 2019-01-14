I never made Hate Speech Against President Buhari – Governor Ortom

Share this post:









Governor Ortom yesterday denied claims that he accused President Buhari of attempting to Islamise the country.

The governor said he does not indulge in hate speech against the President under whatever guise.

He also said throughout last year, the state was able to pay workers’ salaries.

Ortom made the clarifications in a statement by his Special Adviser (SA) on Media and ICT, Tahav Agerzua, following alleged hate speech levelled against him by the Presidency.

The statement said:

“Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Media and Publicity, that Governor Ortom should desist from hate speeches against President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is on record that Governor Ortom has never stated anywhere that President Buhari plans to Islamise the country.

“He prays daily for the President for God to grant him good health and wisdom and commends him for upgrading Exercise Ayem Akpatuma to Operation Whirl Stroke, which has been able to reduce herdsmen attacks in Benue State to the barest minimum.

“It could be recalled that Governor Ortom was one of those who organised prayers and fasting for the President when he had protracted health challenges in 2017.”

