I Will Punish Aides Not Committed To Corrupt Free Nigeria – Buhari Issues Warning

President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a stern warning to his political appointees to stop causing him embarrassment with self-serving and corrupt acts that involve the exploitation of his name and office.

While speaking to State House correspondents on Tuesday, December 25, 2018, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, warned political appointees, government officials and party officials against influence peddling for corrupt pecuniary gains and other forms of extortion in the name of the president.

He noted that complaints of extortion of innocent people by what he called “self-serving name droppers & influence peddlers” is causing increasing embarrassment to the Presidency.

“President Muhammadu Buhari had made it very clear since his inauguration that he won’t tolerate any form of impropriety by his appointees, aides, and government officials who abuse and misuse their offices for illegal financial advantages,” he said.

Shehu further warned that using one’s office or influence for private advantage or financial gains is corruption. He noted that Buhari’s commitment to fighting corruption at all fronts in his government remains unchanged.

“The President would not tolerate any conduct by anybody to use his name to extort innocent people,” he said.

He added that officials in Buhari’s government who are not committed to his vision of a corruption-free Nigeria would be “weeded out once caught and punished accordingly

