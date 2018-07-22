If i have an opportunity to meet Buhari, I will tell him to resign – Fasheun

Founder of Odua People’s Congress (OPC) and a revered Yoruba Elder Stateman Dr. Frederick Fasheun says if he has an opportunity to meet President Muhammadu Buhari, he will advise him to resign.

Speaking with The SUN, Fasheun stated that the perception of Nigerians toward president Buhari was that he was not doing well.

According to him, joblessness and insecurity are top on the complain list. He noted that those who cheering when Buhari wanted to be president, are also the same people jeering because there is lack of food, electricity and jobs

“I would tell him to resign. When cheering has become jeering, then it is time to resign.” Fasheun declared

“The assessment of the president is reflected in the people’s comments. People are saying that they are jobless, they are angry, there is insecurity and so on and so forth.

“Public perception is a reflection of the performance of a government. If those at the helm of leadership have done well, people will say it. Those who were cheering when Buhari was preparing to come in are the same set of people that are now jeering because they say there is no food, no electricity, no job.

“Why have they suddenly changed their perception about him? So, the public perception of the president is reflected in people’s comments. The current leadership is in a turmoil generated by politicians.

“Politicians are ganging up for the election. It lacks meaning. People want to gather to foment trouble so as to justify their violent preparation for the election. People are warning themselves all over the place because of election. Nobody is immune to violence. If you cut anybody’s throat he bleeds, so avoid cutting throats.” he added

