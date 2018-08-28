Igboo’s will appreciate Buhari for SE road constructions by voting for him massively in 2019 – Presidency

Presidential aide Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu says she is convinced the people of the South Eastern region will vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections.

The Special Adviser to the President on Justice Reform Sector in a statement she signed and issued on Tuesday, insisted that the South-East had not had it so good in terms of infrastructural upgrade since the return to democratic rule in 1999.

“The APC will win election in most of the South-East states or at least secure a minimum of 25 per cent of total vote cast in appreciation for this love.

“President Buhari has demonstrated his love for our people through the over 69 roads and bridges projects currently ongoing in the zone.

“The president in his wisdom and frankness continued with the road contracts to avoid abandoned projects,” she said.

She said though work may not be very fast on site because of the economic crunch the administration is battling but is certainly in progress.

We will reciprocate this gesture in 2019 by casting our vote massively for him.

“Political heavy weights are already joining the APC across the zone,” she said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)