”I’m Real, It’s Real Me, I Will Soon Celebrate My 76th Birthday” — President Buhari

Share this post:









‘It’s real me, I assure you. I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong.’’

These were the words of President Muhammadu Buhari in Krakow, Poland, yesterday when he spoke at an interactive session with the Nigerian Community in the country.

Responding to a question from a Nigerian in the Diaspora who wanted to know if he was real or the much talked about ‘‘Jubril from Sudan’’ -his supposed double- President Buhari described the authors of the confusion about him as ‘‘ignorant and irreligious.’’

‘‘A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. Some even reached out to the Vice President to consider them to be his deputy because they assumed I was dead. That embarrassed him a lot and of course, he visited me when I was in London convalescing… It’s real me; I assure you,’’ he declared.

President Buhari said he was looking forward to celebrating his 76th birthday on December 17 and jocularly added: ‘‘If I am getting harassed by anyone, it is my grandchildren, who are getting too many.’’

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)