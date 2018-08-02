Jibrin compares Buhari to Obama, says he will win second term

The member of the house of representatives from Kano state, Abdulmumin Jibrin says President Muhammadu Buhari has done what former president of United State, Barrack Obama did that won him a second term.

In a chat with newsmen in Abuja, Jibrin noted that Obama came when there was a financial crisis in the US and was able to bring the country back on board.

He noted that Buhari, on the other hand, sets up a crack team, gave power to the CBN and ministry of finance to battle the economic recession that would have brought Nigeria to ground zero, noting that, that alone was enough for President Buhari to win second term.

Jibrin also disclosed that up to five PDP governors were secretly working for President Buhari re-election.

“If the APC were presenting another candidate other than President Muhammadu Buhari, I would have been a bit jittery about the defections but there is this consensus within the party with Buhari as our presidential candidate,” he told newsmen.

“Those people against Buhari in Nigeria are just a group of elites with no electoral value. And so in the next election is going to be between some sections of the elites verses the masses.

“When people say the economy is going down, I get surprised. What indices are they using to make their judgement?

“The reality of the matter is that the capacity of Buhari setting up a crack team, giving power to the CBN and ministry of finance to battle the economic recession that would have brought Nigeria to ground zero is enough for Buhari to contest the next election.

“That was what former US president Barrack Obama did. He came when there was economic crisis in America and within two years, he was able to bring the country back on board. That was what he used to get re-election.” he added.

