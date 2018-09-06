Nigeria Today

Leah Sharibu: A Briton Takes To The Street Of London To Protest For Her Release

Leah Sharibu: A Briton Takes To The Street Of London To Protest For Her Release

13 mins ago

Another foreigner, a Briton has joined forces to garner support for the release of Lead Sharibu, who is incarcerated by the dreaded Boko Haram insurgence for 200 days yesterday; her offence ,  she has refused to renounce her Christian faith.

This lone protest comes two days after a British member of parliament (MP), Tom Brake took his protest to the Nigerian High Commission in London, UK  in support of the “ FreeLeah”  campaign.

Last week,  Leah Sharibu pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari  to rescue her from captivity.  She is among the 119 students abducted in February from Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe state, others have regained their freedom except five who reportedly died in detention.

